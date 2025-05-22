Best Industrial Stocks To Consider - May 22nd

Tesla, Broadcom, Analog Devices, Navitas Semiconductor, First Solar, GE Aerospace, and Texas Instruments are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are equity shares of companies that manufacture machinery, equipment and components used in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, aerospace and transportation. They tend to be cyclical—gaining value when economic activity and capital spending rise, and underperforming during economic slowdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.34. 57,653,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,410,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 168.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $272.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.41.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.83. 6,085,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,040,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.47.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.30. 4,962,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.50.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 176,908,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $935.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

FSLR stock traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,872,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.76. The company has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $237.30.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.21. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

