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Best Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marvell Technology (MRVL), Coinbase Global (COIN) and SBA Communications (SBAC) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top infrastructure stocks to watch today, having the highest dollar trading volume among infrastructure names in recent days.
  • Infrastructure stocks—companies that build or operate utilities, telecom and transport systems—are typically capital‑intensive and offer relatively stable long‑term cash flows and dividends, but remain sensitive to interest rates, regulation and economic cycles.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Marvell Technology, Coinbase Global, and SBA Communications are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. For stock market investors, "infrastructure stocks" are shares of companies that own, build or operate the physical systems and networks that support an economy—such as utilities, transportation (roads, rail, ports, airports), energy and pipelines, telecom networks, and large-scale construction or engineering firms. These businesses are typically capital‑intensive and often deliver relatively stable, long‑term cash flows and dividends (due to regulation or long contracts), making them attractive for income and defensive allocations, though they remain exposed to interest‑rate movements, regulatory shifts, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

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