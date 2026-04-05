Best Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 5th

Marvell Technology, Coinbase Global, and SBA Communications are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. For stock market investors, "infrastructure stocks" are shares of companies that own, build or operate the physical systems and networks that support an economy—such as utilities, transportation (roads, rail, ports, airports), energy and pipelines, telecom networks, and large-scale construction or engineering firms. These businesses are typically capital‑intensive and often deliver relatively stable, long‑term cash flows and dividends (due to regulation or long contracts), making them attractive for income and defensive allocations, though they remain exposed to interest‑rate movements, regulatory shifts, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here