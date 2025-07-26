Best Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Today - July 26th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, International Business Machines, ServiceNow, and Oracle are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies involved in the construction, maintenance and operation of essential public assets—such as roads, bridges, utilities, airports and water systems. Because many of these businesses operate under long-term contracts or regulated frameworks, their cash flows tend to be relatively stable and predictable. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.50. The stock had a trading volume of 121,814,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $193.18. 39,738,342 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,427,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average is $173.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.18. 12,031,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,076,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $292.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.18.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.66. 8,619,904 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,896,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $317.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.95.

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $259.70. 7,751,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,863. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $277.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $28.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $968.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,998,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,000.33 and a 200 day moving average of $953.18. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.05. 7,146,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,472,494. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.59. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39.

