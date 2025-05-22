Best Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 22nd

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Coinbase Global, Broadcom, and Analog Devices are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, operation and maintenance of essential physical systems such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, telecommunications networks and energy facilities. These businesses typically generate steady, long-term cash flows underpinned by regulated or contracted revenues and are often sought for their defensive characteristics and dividend potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.90. The company had a trading volume of 137,457,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,886,600. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,966,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,537,123. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company's 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded up $16.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,736,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.52. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,783,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,048,004. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 189.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.47. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $8.77 on Thursday, hitting $213.45. 6,107,355 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.50. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

