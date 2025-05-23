Best Insurance Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 23rd

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Intuit, Berkshire Hathaway, Copart, Elevance Health, and T-Mobile US are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies and managing risk for individuals or businesses. Investors in insurance stocks gain exposure to the company’s earnings from premium income, investment returns on reserve assets, and underwriting profits. Like other equities, these stocks can pay dividends and appreciate or depreciate in value based on the insurer’s financial performance and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.48. The company had a trading volume of 71,012,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,225,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 167.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day moving average of $332.09. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,603,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,460. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.57 and a 200 day moving average of $506.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU traded up $56.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $722.81. 4,370,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,526. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $733.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $614.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.51.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $504.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,857. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.85. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Copart (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Copart stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. 15,425,796 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,903. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. Copart has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Shares of ELV traded down $11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,702,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,233. The company's 50-day moving average is $420.81 and its 200-day moving average is $403.37. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

TMUS stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.22. 2,255,772 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $164.21 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.49.

