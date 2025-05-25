Best Insurance Stocks To Follow Now - May 25th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Intuit are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded insurance companies that underwrite policies and manage risk for individuals, businesses or governments. Investors in these stocks seek to profit from insurers’ income streams—premiums collected and returns on invested assets—while bearing exposure to factors such as claim costs, interest-rate fluctuations and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,808,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $452.40 and its 200-day moving average is $504.43. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $54.06 on Friday, hitting $720.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $734.18. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

