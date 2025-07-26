Best Insurance Stocks To Follow Today - July 26th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Centene, Elevance Health, T-Mobile US, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—such as life, health, property, and casualty coverage. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to insurers’ premium income, investment returns on reserve funds, and risk‐management practices. Their performance often reflects claim payout trends, interest-rate movements, and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 147,437,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.70 and a 200-day moving average of $314.65. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 16,445,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,532. The company has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.58 and a 200-day moving average of $425.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $484.13. 4,196,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. The business's fifty day moving average is $488.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.63. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $406.11 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 63,439,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,896,604. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. Centene has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,807,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,243. Elevance Health has a one year low of $274.40 and a one year high of $567.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,204,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,475. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,071,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,653,194. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

