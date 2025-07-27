Best Insurance Stocks To Research - July 27th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Centene, and Elevance Health are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—such as life, health, property and casualty coverage—and invest the premiums they collect. Investors in these stocks earn returns through underwriting profits, investment income on the “float,” and typically regular dividend payments. Performance is influenced by claims experience, interest‐rate movements and regulatory changes, making them a way to diversify portfolios with moderate volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.06. 147,437,834 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $324.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,445,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.91.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $484.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.63 and a 200 day moving average of $495.94. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

CNC stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,439,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,896,604. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Shares of ELV traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,807,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.64. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $274.40 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

