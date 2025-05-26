Best Insurance Stocks To Research - May 26th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Intuit are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares of publicly traded insurance companies, giving investors ownership in firms that underwrite and manage risk through products such as life, health, property and casualty insurance. These stocks offer potential income via dividends and capital appreciation driven by premium revenues and investment returns, while facing underwriting risk, regulatory constraints and sensitivity to interest-rate movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.37. 16,808,920 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $452.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.72. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $54.06 on Monday, hitting $720.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,458. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.65. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $734.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

