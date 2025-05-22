Best Insurance Stocks Worth Watching - May 22nd

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Intuit, and SoFi Technologies are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares of companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies, providing risk protection to individuals and businesses in exchange for premium payments. Their market value reflects underwriting profitability, investment income from held premiums and reserves, and is influenced by factors such as interest rates, claim trends and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $11.84 on Thursday, reaching $346.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 74,284,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,210,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 170.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.41. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.48. 22,200,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $268.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $520.05 and its 200 day moving average is $487.74. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $401.58 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

INTU stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $666.31. The stock had a trading volume of 989,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $613.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $714.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 43,820,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,901,620. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here