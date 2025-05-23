Best Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today - May 23rd

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Apple, Palantir Technologies, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, and Discover Financial Services are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms tend to be well established, financially stable and often dominant in their industries. Because of their size and track record, large-cap stocks are generally viewed as less volatile and lower risk than smaller-cap equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.38. 71,012,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,225,403. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $275.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $510.80. 44,287,509 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,299,712. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 155,566,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,507,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.47. The stock had a trading volume of 57,998,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,082,526. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average of $226.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.29. The stock had a trading volume of 52,482,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,440,425. The stock's 50 day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.50 billion, a PE ratio of 655.48, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $133.49.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.92. 92,796,000 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,215,038. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

DFS stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $207.42.

