Best Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names NVDA, TSLA, and QQQ as the large-cap stocks to watch after they posted the highest dollar trading volume in recent days, noting large-caps are typically >$10 billion and often serve as core, lower-volatility holdings.
  • NVDA is highlighted for its GPUs and AI/data-center offerings — including GeForce, RTX, vGPU software, and Omniverse — which place it at the center of demand for AI and gaming infrastructure.
  • TSLA is featured for its electric-vehicle and energy generation/storage businesses, while QQQ (Invesco QQQ) offers investors broad, Nasdaq‑100 exposure through an index-tracking trust.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with large market capitalizations — generally defined by investors as firms with market values typically above about $10 billion. These companies are usually well-established, tend to offer more stable earnings and dividends with lower volatility than smaller firms, and are often used as core, lower-risk holdings in portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

