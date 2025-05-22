Best Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today - May 22nd

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value (share price multiplied by outstanding shares) typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms tend to be well‐established, financially stable businesses that often offer lower volatility and regular dividends compared with smaller-cap peers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $346.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 74,284,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,210,282. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 170.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $517.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,931,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,163,529. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $324.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day moving average is $473.52 and its 200 day moving average is $500.61.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137,457,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,886,600. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.02.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.12. 59,966,877 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,537,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,100,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,270,691. The firm has a market cap of $292.11 billion, a PE ratio of 657.96, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

