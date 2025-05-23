Best Leisure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 23rd

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, and WNS are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that provide recreational and entertainment services—such as hotels, resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos and other travel-oriented businesses. Because they depend heavily on consumer discretionary spending and travel demand, their performance tends to be cyclical, often improving in periods of strong economic growth and easing during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.54. 906,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,701. The business's 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,988. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. 1,458,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. WNS has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

