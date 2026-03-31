Best Leisure Stocks To Watch Now - March 31st

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Airbnb, and Peloton Interactive are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is consumer recreation and discretionary travel and entertainment—examples include hotels, resorts, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, restaurants and travel operators. For stock market investors these holdings are typically classified in the consumer discretionary sector and are cyclical, sensitive to consumer confidence, seasonality and economic cycles, offering higher upside in expansions but greater downside risk in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.
Carnival (CCL)
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH
Airbnb (ABNB)
Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB
Peloton Interactive (PTON)
Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON
See Also
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