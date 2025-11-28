Free Trial
Best Lithium Stocks To Watch Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Lithium Americas logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Lithium Americas (LAC), QuantumScape (QS), and Sigma Lithium (SGML) as the lithium stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • Each company has a distinct focus: LAC is developing the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, QS is commercializing solid‑state lithium‑metal batteries, and SGML operates multiple lithium deposits in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
  • Investors seek exposure to rising EV and energy‑storage demand but should beware the sector's significant commodity‑price, supply‑chain, and technology risks that can drive volatility.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas, QuantumScape, and Sigma Lithium are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, or manufacturing of lithium and lithium-ion batteries. Investors buy them to gain exposure to demand for lithium—driven by electric vehicles and energy storage—while accepting commodity-price, supply-chain and technology risks that can make these stocks volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

