Best Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now - May 25th

D-Wave Quantum, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, and Oracle are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks—often called inventory—comprise the raw materials, work-in-process and finished goods that a manufacturer holds at various stages of production. They appear as current assets on the balance sheet, reflecting the company’s investment in producing items before sale. Efficient management of these stocks helps minimize carrying costs and ensures a smooth flow through the production cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 148,422,253 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,457,555. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.05. 8,878,975 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,491. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock's 50-day moving average is $268.46 and its 200-day moving average is $306.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.16. 9,389,395 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870,958. The company has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.42.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $469.81.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,005.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $881.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $975.26. The company has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,055,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,555,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00. The company has a market capitalization of $436.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

