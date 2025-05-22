Best Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching - May 22nd

D-Wave Quantum, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production facility, comprising raw materials, work-in-progress components and finished goods awaiting sale. They serve as a buffer to synchronize supply with production schedules and customer demand, helping to smooth out disruptions in the supply chain. Effective management of these stocks is essential for minimizing carrying costs, optimizing cash flow and maintaining efficient production cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 160,281,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,028,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $19.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,954,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,291,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,326,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day moving average of $185.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39.

