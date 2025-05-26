Best Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching - May 26th

D-Wave Quantum, Salesforce, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods that a producer holds at various stages of the production process. By keeping these materials on hand, manufacturers can smooth out lead-time variability, respond more quickly to changes in demand and avoid costly production stoppages. Effective management of manufacturing stocks balances the need for availability against the costs of storage and capital tied up in inventory. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 148,422,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,457,555. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $10.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.05. 8,878,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,919,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.55. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.16. 9,389,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870,958. The business's 50 day moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.32. The company has a market capitalization of $996.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

