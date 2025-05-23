Best Medical Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—such as pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology developers, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. Investing in these equities offers exposure to innovations in drug development, clinical technologies and patient care delivery. Their performance often hinges on factors like regulatory approvals, clinical-trial results and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,589,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.94. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $712.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,404,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $791.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $803.64.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $54.41. 16,340,890 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,512,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

