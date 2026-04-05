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Best Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Robot Consulting (LAWR), Global Mofy AI (GMM), and Everbright Digital (EDHL) as the three Metaverse stocks to watch based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Robot Consulting offers cloud-based HR solutions with plans to expand into legal tech and the metaverse; Global Mofy AI provides virtual content, 3D rebuild and AI-driven production in China; and Everbright Digital is a Hong Kong-based integrated digital-marketing provider focused on metaverse services.
  • These stocks offer targeted exposure to potential long-term growth in immersive ecosystems but are speculative and volatile, facing uncertain timelines, evolving technology standards, and regulatory and adoption risks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Robot Consulting, Global Mofy AI, and Everbright Digital are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Metaverse stocks" are shares of companies that build, support, or monetize immersive digital environments — including makers of VR/AR hardware, virtual-world platforms, game and social-content creators, and firms providing the software, infrastructure, or payment systems that enable interconnected virtual economies. For investors, these stocks offer targeted exposure to the long-term growth and monetization potential of immersive ecosystems but tend to be speculative and volatile given uncertain timelines, evolving technology standards, and regulatory and adoption risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robot Consulting Right Now?

Before you consider Robot Consulting, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robot Consulting wasn't on the list.

While Robot Consulting currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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