Best Mid Cap Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

Oklo, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Rigetti Computing, Nordstrom, and NuScale Power are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion, though exact thresholds can vary by index or region. They occupy the middle ground between large-cap and small-cap firms, often balancing growth potential with greater stability. Investors may favor mid-caps for their blend of moderate risk, liquidity and room to grow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO traded up $11.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 82,977,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,389,308. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 142,318,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,621,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $57.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 129,049,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,072,864. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. 149,395,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,756,854. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 94,759,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,906,611. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 50,669,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,273. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE:SMR traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.76. 38,570,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.62.

