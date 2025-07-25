Best Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today - July 25th

AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Molina Healthcare are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy a middle ground between smaller, higher-growth small-caps and larger, more stable large-caps. Investors often view mid-caps as offering a blend of growth potential and moderate risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts: Sign Up

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 40,387,997 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 187,549,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,007,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 58,138,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,147,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

PNFP traded down $12.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. 7,157,704 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,196. The company's fifty day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNFP

Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Shares of MOH stock traded up $5.06 on Friday, hitting $163.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,756. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $365.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AltC Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AltC Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While AltC Acquisition currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here