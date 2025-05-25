Best Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 25th

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Alibaba Group, Western Digital, and Live Nation Entertainment are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the music industry—such as streaming services, record labels, publishers and live-event producers—and allow investors to gain exposure to revenue generated from music creation, distribution and consumption. Their performance often hinges on trends in streaming adoption, live performance demand and shifts in consumer listening habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.27. 78,299,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,255,650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $200.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,340,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,020,996. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $18.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $655.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,519. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $594.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,084,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.71. 7,156,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,083,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 5,762,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,071. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

LYV traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,898,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,175. The company's fifty day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

