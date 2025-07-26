Best Music Stocks To Research - July 26th

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the creation, production, distribution or monetization of music. This can include record labels, streaming services, music publishers, concert promoters, instrument makers and audio-technology firms. Investors buy music stocks to participate in revenue streams from music sales, streaming royalties, live events and licensing deals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,805,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,464,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.77. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $231.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,649,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,402,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $215.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.91. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $11.43 on Friday, reaching $692.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,756,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,343. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $701.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.47. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $300.57 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.05. 7,032,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,650,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.44. 5,587,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

