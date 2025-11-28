Free Trial
Best Nuclear Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 28th

November 28, 2025
November 28, 2025
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR) and Centrus Energy (LEU) as the three nuclear stocks to watch, selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume among nuclear-linked names.
  • Company focuses: Oklo designs commercial fission power plants and offers used-fuel recycling, NuScale develops modular light‑water reactors (77 MWe NPM and VOYGR plant designs), and Centrus supplies low‑enriched uranium, separative work units and other nuclear fuel services.
  • Market drivers and risks: Nuclear stocks are driven by government energy policy, uranium prices and geopolitics, and they carry distinct regulatory, long‑lead‑time and operational risks versus other energy equities.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Oklo, NuScale Power, and Centrus Energy are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Nuclear stocks" are shares of companies whose core businesses are tied to the nuclear industry — for example uranium miners, fuel processors, reactor and component manufacturers, utilities that operate nuclear plants, and firms handling waste management or small modular reactors. These stocks are driven by factors like government energy policy, uranium prices and geopolitics, and typically carry distinct regulatory, long‑leadtime and operational risks compared with other energy equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

