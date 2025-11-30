Free Trial
Best Nuclear Stocks To Research - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven top-traded "nuclear" stocks to research: Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR), Centrus Energy (LEU), BWX Technologies (BWXT), Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE), Lightbridge (LTBR), and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI).
  • The group spans reactor design, fuel/enrichment, component manufacturing, and services, offering exposure to demand for low‑carbon baseload power but also to regulatory, safety, political risks, long project timelines, and uranium price swings.
  • Notably, Karyopharm is a pharmaceutical company focused on nuclear export proteins rather than nuclear energy, illustrating the screener can include firms with "nuclear" in different contexts.
Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, Nano Nuclear Energy, Lightbridge, and Karyopharm Therapeutics are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Nuclear stocks" are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy sector — for example uranium miners, reactor and component manufacturers, fuel suppliers, utilities that operate nuclear plants, and waste‑management or service firms. Investors view them as a play on demand for low‑carbon baseload power but also as exposed to regulatory, safety, political risks and to long project timelines and commodity (uranium) price swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Lightbridge (LTBR)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

