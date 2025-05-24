Best Oil Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

United States Steel, NuScale Power, ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, transportation, or servicing of crude oil and petroleum products. By holding oil stocks, investors gain exposure to fluctuations in crude-oil prices as well as industry-specific risks such as geopolitical events, supply disruptions, and regulatory changes. Examples include shares of major integrated oil companies, independent drillers, pipeline operators, and oilfield services firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 48,756,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $10.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,005.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,387,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $881.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $975.40. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $103.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,055,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542,276. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,021,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,265. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

