Best Penny Stocks To Watch Today - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Bitfarms logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bitfarms (BITF), Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA), and Aditxt (ADTX) were highlighted by MarketBeat's screener as the top penny stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume, but penny stocks (typically under $5) carry low liquidity, wide spreads, high volatility, and greater risk of manipulation.
  • Bitfarms operates cryptocurrency mining server farms across Canada, the U.S., Paraguay, and Argentina, earning Bitcoin from block rewards and transaction fees and also provides electrician services in Quebec.
  • Pasithea is developing PAS-004, a next-generation MEK inhibitor for RASopathies and oncology indications, while Aditxt focuses on immune monitoring (AditxtScore) and apoptotic DNA immunotherapy to modulate immune responses.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms.

Bitfarms, Pasithea Therapeutics, and Aditxt are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low prices—commonly defined by the SEC as under $5 per share—and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets or the pink sheets rather than major exchanges. They typically have low liquidity, wide bid-ask spreads and high volatility, making them speculative, higher-risk investments that are more susceptible to fraud and price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KTTA

Aditxt (ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADTX

