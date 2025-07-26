Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today - July 26th

Eli Lilly and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Honeywell International, Gilead Sciences, and Pfizer are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and related healthcare products. Investors in these stocks gain partial ownership in firms whose revenues and share prices often hinge on successful clinical trials, patent lifecycles and regulatory approvals. Because of this, pharmaceutical stocks can exhibit significant volatility tied to news of drug breakthroughs or setbacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $811.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,976,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,305. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $769.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $771.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,191,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,119. The firm's 50-day moving average is $413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.24. 5,645,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $216.99. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,677,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 35,628,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,205,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

