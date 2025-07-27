Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now - July 27th

Eli Lilly and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Honeywell International, Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., and AbbVie are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market drugs, vaccines and other medical therapies. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the healthcare sector, where valuations often hinge on clinical‐trial results, regulatory approvals and patent lifecycles. Because of high R&D costs and strict government oversight, these stocks can be more volatile than those in many other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $811.73. 2,976,064 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,305. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $771.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.51. The stock has a market cap of $769.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,119. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.76 and a 200 day moving average of $469.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,645,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,010. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.20. 7,677,220 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.00. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.79. 35,628,980 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,205,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,057,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,316,467. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,288. The firm's 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average is $189.77. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

