Best Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching - May 22nd

Bank of America, Ford Motor, Capital One Financial, MercadoLibre, Wells Fargo & Company, AGNC Investment, and Blackstone are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance income-producing real property, such as office buildings, shopping centers, apartment complexes, and industrial facilities. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the real estate market without directly buying physical property, and they typically receive returns through share price appreciation and dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,897,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,711,436. The company has a market capitalization of $327.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,519,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,076,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.44. 2,200,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,597. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $22.35 on Thursday, hitting $2,624.32. The company had a trading volume of 146,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,206. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,634.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,169.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,011.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. 5,041,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $239.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 34,952,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,448,235. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.31. 2,148,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.99. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

