Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Research - July 25th

Quanta Services, EMCOR Group, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate electricity or fuels from naturally replenishing sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growing low-carbon energy sector, with performance driven by factors like government incentives, technological advancements, and shifting global demand for clean power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded up $12.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 719,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,314. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EME stock traded up $52.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $631.31. 400,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $630.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,471. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,378,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.07. 337,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,135. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $328.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.27.

