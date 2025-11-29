Best Restaurant Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 29th

Booking, McDonald's, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Restaurant stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies that operate or franchise restaurants and foodservice brands, including fast‑service chains, casual dining and specialty eateries. Investors evaluate them based on metrics like same‑store sales, unit growth, margins, franchise vs. company‑owned mix, and sensitivity to labor, commodity costs and consumer spending, which makes the sector cyclical and trend‑driven. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

