Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Best Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Spring Valley Acquisition logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags three Small Cap names to watch: Spring Valley Acquisition (SV), Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL), and Surmodics (SRDX), chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among small caps in recent days.
  • Small-cap stocks are typically in the ~$300 million to $2 billion market-cap range and generally offer higher growth potential but come with greater risk and lower liquidity than mid- and large-cap stocks.
  • Surmodics is a medical-device and in vitro diagnostics supplier, providing performance coatings for intravascular devices and chemical/biological components for diagnostic tests, offering direct exposure to healthcare-tech markets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Spring Valley Acquisition, Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, and Surmodics are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined in the roughly $300 million to $2 billion range, though exact cutoffs vary by index and market. For investors they often represent higher-growth but higher-risk and less-liquid opportunities compared with mid- and large-cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on GGLL

Surmodics (SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRDX

Featured Articles

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spring Valley Acquisition Right Now?

Before you consider Spring Valley Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spring Valley Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While Spring Valley Acquisition currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
This gold stock is STILL undervalued by 80%...
This gold stock is STILL undervalued by 80%...
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines