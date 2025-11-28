Free Trial
Best Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat names five small-cap stocks to watch: SMX (Security Matters), SV (Spring Valley Acquisition), BITF (Bitfarms), KTTA (Pasithea Therapeutics), and GGLL (Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares).
  • These companies posted the highest dollar trading volume among small-cap stocks in recent days, reflecting elevated market interest; small caps can offer higher growth potential but carry greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk.
  • Notable business summaries: SMX develops track-and-trace and authenticity technologies, Bitfarms runs Bitcoin mining operations across the Americas, and Pasithea pursues a MEK inhibitor for RASopathies and related indications.
  • Interested in SMX (Security Matters) Public? Here are five stocks we like better.

SMX (Security Matters) Public, Spring Valley Acquisition, Bitfarms, Pasithea Therapeutics, and Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with large-cap stocks, making them appealing to investors seeking growth who can tolerate more risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL)

