Best Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 27th

Vertiv, Shopify, and HubSpot are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating social networking or content-sharing platforms. These firms generate revenue mainly through advertising, subscription services and data-driven products tied to user engagement. Their stock prices often fluctuate based on user-growth metrics, advertising trends and changes in regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.52. 8,225,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.43. 6,934,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,473,647. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 601,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,244.03, a PEG ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $569.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.72. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

