Best Streaming Stocks To Follow Now - May 22nd

NVIDIA, Spotify Technology, AppLovin, Fair Isaac, Take-Two Interactive Software, Walt Disney, and Comcast are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that finance mining or energy projects by providing upfront capital in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of future production at a fixed, below‐market price. Unlike traditional miners, streamers don’t operate the mines themselves but earn steady cash flows by selling their discounted commodity offtake, offering investors exposure to commodity price upside with reduced operational risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.90. 137,457,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,886,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.02. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $640.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,381. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $591.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ APP traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $356.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.23 and a 200-day moving average of $321.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Shares of FICO traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,699.68. 425,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,707. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,266.72 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,928.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,985.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.81. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $240.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.64. 3,904,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,315. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,594,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,899,194. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here