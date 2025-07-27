Free Trial
Best Streaming Stocks To Research - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • NVIDIA, Spotify Technology, and Comcast are currently the top three streaming stocks to watch, identified for their high trading volumes and growth potential in digital media distribution.
  • NVIDIA's stock traded at $173.50 with a market cap of $4.23 trillion and a P/E ratio of 55.97, reflecting its strong position in graphics and gaming technologies.
  • Spotify Technology's stock reached $692.85, with a significant market cap of $141.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.90, showcasing its dominance in the audio streaming market.
  MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.
NVIDIA, Spotify Technology, and Comcast are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose core business is distributing digital media—such as video, music or live events—directly to consumers over the internet in real time. These firms typically generate recurring revenue through subscription fees, advertising or a hybrid model, making them popular targets for growth-oriented investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $173.50. 121,814,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $692.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,343. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $300.57 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,916,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460,666. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

