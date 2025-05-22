Best Technology Stocks To Consider - May 22nd

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves designing, manufacturing or delivering technological products and services—such as computer hardware, software, internet platforms or semiconductor chips. Investors favor them for their above-average growth potential driven by innovation and rapid market adoption. At the same time, their valuations and share prices can be more volatile than the broader market due to shifting technology trends and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 123,476,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,809,974. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,492,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,522,465. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 27,645,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,908,507. The business's 50 day moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

