Best Toy Stocks To Research - May 26th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Burlington Stores are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Toy stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is the design, manufacture and sale of toys and games—ranging from global names like Mattel and Hasbro to smaller niche toymakers. They sit in the consumer discretionary sector and typically show pronounced seasonality, with sales spiking around holidays and major cultural trends. Because toy demand closely tracks consumer confidence and retail spending, these stocks can also serve as a barometer of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,008.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,730. The company has a market capitalization of $447.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $788.20 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $973.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $972.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.19. 30,274,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,800,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.30. 7,371,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $23.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.15. 1,939,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.32. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here