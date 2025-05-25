Best Toy Stocks To Watch Now - May 25th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and GameStop are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Toy stocks are lightly traded, small-cap or microcap shares that retail investors often treat as speculative “playthings” rather than core portfolio holdings. Because they typically have low liquidity, wide bid–ask spreads and limited operating histories, toy stocks tend to exhibit high volatility and carry elevated risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,008.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,730. The firm has a market cap of $447.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $788.20 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $973.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $972.57.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,664,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The firm has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,274,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800,337. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

