Best Toy Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, GameStop, Target, Burlington Stores, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Kroger are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Toy stocks are miniature share certificates or tokenized equity stakes issued primarily for promotional, educational or collectible purposes rather than genuine investment. They typically carry no dividend rights and minimal financial value, serving instead as souvenirs, corporate giveaways or simulated holdings in training and classroom settings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $9.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,008.50. 1,412,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,015. The business's 50-day moving average is $973.21 and its 200-day moving average is $972.06. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $788.20 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,664,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,274,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,905,204. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $23.95 on Friday, reaching $235.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $193.88 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,565. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $240.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.41 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Kroger stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,516,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,094. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here