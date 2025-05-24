Best Transportation Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

United States Steel, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Copart, and Chevron are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are equity shares in companies whose primary business is the movement of goods or passengers by rail, road, air or sea. They include airlines, shipping lines, railroads, trucking firms and third-party logistics providers. Because transport demand closely tracks trade flows and consumer activity, these stocks tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, fuel costs and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X traded up $9.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,711. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $519.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.27.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,915,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400,665. The company has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Copart (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

CPRT traded down $6.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,806,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,650. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. Copart has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $136.66. 7,021,493 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

