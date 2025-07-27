Best Travel Stocks Worth Watching - July 27th

Costco Wholesale, Booking, SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, Chubb, American Express, and Southwest Airlines are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves facilitating travel and tourism. This category includes airlines, hotel and resort operators, cruise lines, car rental agencies, and online booking platforms. Because their revenues depend on consumer travel demand, these stocks are sensitive to economic cycles, fuel prices, geopolitical events, and seasonal trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $935.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,335. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $992.04 and a 200 day moving average of $983.84.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $17.73 on Friday, reaching $5,632.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 184,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,500. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5,546.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,049.91. The stock has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.20. 40,013,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,386,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,650,496. The stock has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.28. 2,979,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,676. Chubb has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.54 and a 200 day moving average of $282.35.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,149,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,029. The stock's 50-day moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21.

