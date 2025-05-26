Best Utility Stocks To Watch Now - May 26th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sometimes telecommunications—often operating under government regulation. Because their revenues tend to be stable and predictable, these companies typically pay consistent dividends, making them attractive to income-focused investors. However, regulatory constraints often limit their growth potential compared to more cyclical sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $503.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $519.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,479,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,649,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

