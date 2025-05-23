Best Value Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 23rd

Discover Financial Services, Oklo, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, and Snowflake are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade for less than their estimated intrinsic value, often reflected in low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. They typically belong to mature businesses with stable earnings and dividends but whose stock prices haven’t kept pace with fundamentals. Investors buy them expecting the market to eventually recognize their true worth and drive prices upward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get DFS alerts: Sign Up

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.60. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded up $11.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 82,977,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,389,308. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 142,318,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,621,557. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

Shares of CRWV stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. 27,658,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,837,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $116.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 129,049,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,072,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 48,157,670 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,384,504. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 2.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.83. 10,275,510 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $205.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Discover Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Discover Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While Discover Financial Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here