Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group, and DIH Holding US as top virtual reality stocks to watch, highlighting Meta's Reality Labs and niche plays in education, enterprise software, and rehab robotics.
  • The selections were based on stocks with the highest dollar trading volume among VR names in recent days, signaling elevated market interest and liquidity.
  • MarketBeat notes VR stocks are a thematic subset of tech whose returns depend on consumer and enterprise adoption, product cycles, and related technology advances, making them more volatile and speculative than broad-market equities.
  • Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group, and DIH Holding US are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Virtual reality stocks" are shares of companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing, or supporting virtual reality hardware, software, content, platforms, or services — for example headset makers, game and app developers, and firms building VR infrastructure. For investors, these are a thematic subset of technology stocks whose returns depend on consumer and enterprise adoption of VR, product cycles, and advances in related technology, and can therefore be more volatile and speculative than broad-market equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

DIH Holding US (DHAIW)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHAIW

