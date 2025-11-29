Free Trial
Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Today - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group and DIH Holding US among the top Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, selected for the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • These companies offer speculative, long‑term exposure to the growing VR market across headset makers, software/content developers, component suppliers and platform operators.
  • The group spans consumer and enterprise plays — from Meta and its Reality Labs (including potential shifts in chip suppliers) to zSpace’s K‑12 AR/VR hardware, Glimpse’s enterprise/healthcare XR platforms, and DIH’s rehabilitation robotics.
  • Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group, and DIH Holding US are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Virtual reality stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing, or supporting virtual reality (VR) hardware, software, content, or platforms. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the growth and risks of the VR market—including headset makers, game and application developers, sensor/component suppliers, and platform operators—and are often viewed as speculative or long-term growth investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

DIH Holding US (DHAIW)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

