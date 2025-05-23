Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.62. 177,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 481,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beta Bionics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Beta Bionics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $60,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,346,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,990,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,337,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,799,000.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

